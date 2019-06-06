Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin for creating common rules of using communication resources

Society & Culture
June 06, 17:00 UTC+3

He recalled that in the last months of Obama's presidency Moscow issued a proposal for formulating the rules and codifying them in special agreements on the use of modern communication resources

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited the United States and other countries to formulate rules of using modern communication resources against each other. In his opinion the rules must be the same for all and strictly observed.

"We’ve said more than once: let us introduce some common rules, let us agree on this," Putin said at a meeting with a group of news agencies’ chiefs, arranged by TASS. In his opinion, "the means of influencing each other, not controlled by the authorities, are in abundance in most countries."

"Let us agree on the common rules of conduct. Let us assume certain obligations and then influence our citizens, individuals and legal entities," Putin said.

He remarked: "Then we should know that the same decisions are being made in relation to us by our partners."

Putin recalled that in the last months of Barack Obama’s presidency Moscow came out with a proposal for formulating certain rules and codifying them in special intergovernmental agreements concerning the use of modern communication resources.

"In its last months in office Mr. Obama’s administration suddenly agreed, but it had no time to accomplish anything. After that we proposed this to the Trump administration. At first they said yes, this is of interest, but then everything was suspended again," Putin said.

He stressed the idea that modern communication resources existed in all countries.

"There are resources beyond the control of the state. The government may begin to influence them, if it has certain obligations to rely on, but they must be mutual," Putin warned. He mentioned the situation where only the United States had nuclear weapons for some time.

"And what happened then? Was the United States eager to agree on weapons restrictions? No. Only when the Soviet Union made its own nuclear arms, it was found possible to enter into negotiations at a certain point for the purpose of self-preservation," he said.

"These days the means of influencing each other, beyond the control of the official authorities, are in abundance in an overwhelming majority of countries," Putin said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
SPIEF 2019
Persons
Barack Obama Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
7
China’s panda pair settle into new home at Moscow Zoo
12
Cherish World Environment Day through Russia’s natural beauty
10
Russian Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr marking the end of Ramadan
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says Russia has most advanced weapons for its security, even if New START is nixed
2
Nationalists hurl flares at Poroshenko’s home, demand his arrest for corruption
3
Russia, Belarus, Serbia to hold joint military drills on June 14-27
4
Maduro says Venezuelan people want new parliamentary election
5
'No tragedy' in capital outflow from Russia, Putin says
6
Two female Saudi artists to take part in St. Petersburg digital art exhibition
7
FSB nabs Jehovah's Witnesses cell in Crimea’s Sevastopol
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT