Russian Ombudswoman visits hospitalized Russian diplomat, injured in Kosovo

Society & Culture
June 06, 15:01 UTC+3 BELGRADE

On the morning of May 28, the special forces of Kosovo intruded into the northern municipalities of Kosovo and Metohijaб detained 28 people, including two UN employees

BELGRADE, June 6. /TASS/. Russian Human Rights Chief Tatyana Moskalkova accompanied by Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Chepurin has visited Russian diplomat, UN mission employee, Mikhail Krasnoshchekov who was beaten up in Kosovo and hospitalized, TASS reports from the scene.

"I wish you a speedy recovery," Moskalkova told Krasnoshchekov.

Mikhail Krasnoshchekov

Russian human rights ombudsperson castigates assault on UN staff member in Kosovo

On the morning of May 28, the special forces of unrecognized Kosovo intruded into the northern municipalities of Kosovo and Metohija, the gunfire resulted in two Serbs receiving light injuries. The operation was conducted in violation of the existing agreements between Belgrade and Pristina. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that the Kosovar police special forces detained 28 people, including two UN employees, particularly, Russian national Mikhail Krasnoshchenkov. Later, a doctor of the hospital in Kosovska Mitrovica Zlatan Elek reported that Krasnoshchekov had severe head and face injuries, was hospitalized and placed under 24 hour monitoring. Later, he was transferred to the main Serbian hospital, Military Medical Academy, in Belgrade for treatment.

