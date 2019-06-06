Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

China’s panda pair settle into new home at Moscow Zoo

Society & Culture
June 06, 14:00 UTC+3

The Moscow Zoo received pandas from China for 15 years as part of so-called 'panda diplomacy', the project of joint Chinese-Russian researches

Share
1 pages in this article
ADVERTISEMENT
Пропустить рекламу
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_1062135.stepNow *12 +1}} - 7 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_1062135.sliderLength-1}}
A giant panda sitting in the enclosure at the zoo in Moscow
A giant panda sitting in the enclosure at the zoo in Moscow
A giant panda sitting in the enclosure at the zoo in Moscow
© EPA-EFE/ALEXANDER VILF/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL
A pair of giant pandas named Ru Yi and Ding Ding were unveiled to visitors at the zoo on June 5
A pair of giant pandas named Ru Yi and Ding Ding were unveiled to visitors at the zoo on June 5
A pair of giant pandas named Ru Yi and Ding Ding were unveiled to visitors at the zoo on June 5
© Alexander Vilf/POOL/TASS
The Moscow Zoo received pandas from China for 15 years as part of so-called 'panda diplomacy', the project of joint Chinese-Russian researches
The Moscow Zoo received pandas from China for 15 years as part of so-called 'panda diplomacy', the project of joint Chinese-Russian researches
The Moscow Zoo received pandas from China for 15 years as part of so-called 'panda diplomacy', the project of joint Chinese-Russian researches
© Alexander Vilf/POOL/TASS
A new enclosure was built to house a three-year-old male named Ru Yi and a two-year-old female named Ding Ding
A new enclosure was built to house a three-year-old male named Ru Yi and a two-year-old female named Ding Ding
A new enclosure was built to house a three-year-old male named Ru Yi and a two-year-old female named Ding Ding
© Alexander Vilf/POOL/TASS
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the zoo after their talks in the Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the zoo after their talks in the Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the zoo after their talks in the Kremlin
© Alexander Vilf/POOL/TASS
Earlier, the Moscow Zoo joined a program for panda conservation, protection and research
Earlier, the Moscow Zoo joined a program for panda conservation, protection and research
Earlier, the Moscow Zoo joined a program for panda conservation, protection and research
© Artyom Ivanov/TASS
The move made Russia the 18th country in the world where pandas can be found in captivity
The move made Russia the 18th country in the world where pandas can be found in captivity
The move made Russia the 18th country in the world where pandas can be found in captivity
© Artyom Ivanov/TASS
Editors choice
A view of the Kamchatka River, Kamchatka Peninsula
Cherish World Environment Day through Russia’s natural beauty June 05, 18:30
Believers gathering by the Kul Sharif Mosque for celebrations of Eid al-Fitr in Kazan
Russian Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr marking the end of Ramadan June 04, 14:39
The 5-kilometer Color Run was held in Moscow
These colors can run! Muscovites brighten up capital with ‘the happiest 5K on the planet’ June 03, 14:23
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the unveiling of a statue of Davorin Hostnik, a Slovenian philologist and author of the first Russian-Slovenian dictionary, Smartno Pri Litiji, Slovenia, May 29
This week in photos: Lavrov’s umbrella protection, Medvedev’s pup and hot potato for Trump May 31, 16:37
A girl is seen by a fountain in Manezhnaya Square in Moscow
Summer starts early in Moscow as heat hits the capital May 30, 14:39
Group of border guards of Far East military district performs a mission, 1963
Ensuring Russia’s security upon entry for over a century: Border Guard Service turns 101 May 28, 15:58
1
...
{{item.num+1}}
...
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_1062135'].sliderLength - 1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_1062135'].sliderLength - 1}}
+
A giant panda sitting in the enclosure at the zoo in Moscow
© EPA-EFE/ALEXANDER VILF/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL
A pair of giant pandas named Ru Yi and Ding Ding were unveiled to visitors at the zoo on June 5
© Alexander Vilf/POOL/TASS
The Moscow Zoo received pandas from China for 15 years as part of so-called 'panda diplomacy', the project of joint Chinese-Russian researches
© Alexander Vilf/POOL/TASS
A new enclosure was built to house a three-year-old male named Ru Yi and a two-year-old female named Ding Ding
© Alexander Vilf/POOL/TASS
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the zoo after their talks in the Kremlin
© Alexander Vilf/POOL/TASS
Earlier, the Moscow Zoo joined a program for panda conservation, protection and research
© Artyom Ivanov/TASS
The move made Russia the 18th country in the world where pandas can be found in captivity
© Artyom Ivanov/TASS

Read also
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) and China's President Xi Jinping visit the Moscow Zoo where a panda pavilion has opened

Russian, Chinese leaders attend ceremony to hand over two pandas to Moscow Zoo

Two giant pandas named Ru Yi and Ding Ding were unveiled to visitors at the Moscow Zoo on June 5. The official handover ceremony was attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The pandas will spend 15 years in Russia as part of a joint research project aimed at studying the ways of preserving the animals and the possibility of returning them into the wild. 

Earlier, the Moscow Zoo joined a program for panda conservation, protection and research. The young pandas, considered to be the unofficial symbol of China, were handed over by China to Russia during the April visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Beijing. This event was dedicated to the celebration of the 70th anniversary of establishing bilateral diplomatic relations.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
7
China’s panda pair settle into new home at Moscow Zoo
12
Cherish World Environment Day through Russia’s natural beauty
10
Russian Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr marking the end of Ramadan
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia, Belarus, Serbia to hold joint military drills on June 14-27
2
Russia, China to sign agreement on payments in national currencies, says decree
3
FSB nabs Jehovah's Witnesses cell in Crimea’s Sevastopol
4
Putin arrives in St. Petersburg to take part in international economic forum
5
Putin says phone call with Trump inspires optimism on arms control issues
6
Kremlin confirms Putin’s meeting with pope planned
7
Putin says US exit from arms reduction treaties undermines global security
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT