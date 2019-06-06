China’s panda pair settle into new home at Moscow Zoo

Ensuring Russia’s security upon entry for over a century: Border Guard Service turns 101

The move made Russia the 18th country in the world where pandas can be found in captivity © Artyom Ivanov/TASS

Earlier, the Moscow Zoo joined a program for panda conservation, protection and research © Artyom Ivanov/TASS

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the zoo after their talks in the Kremlin © Alexander Vilf/POOL/TASS

A new enclosure was built to house a three-year-old male named Ru Yi and a two-year-old female named Ding Ding © Alexander Vilf/POOL/TASS

The Moscow Zoo received pandas from China for 15 years as part of so-called 'panda diplomacy', the project of joint Chinese-Russian researches © Alexander Vilf/POOL/TASS

A pair of giant pandas named Ru Yi and Ding Ding were unveiled to visitors at the zoo on June 5 © Alexander Vilf/POOL/TASS

A giant panda sitting in the enclosure at the zoo in Moscow © EPA-EFE/ALEXANDER VILF/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL

