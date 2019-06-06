Shakira arrives in Spanish court to testify in alleged tax fraud case

MADRID, June 6. /TASS/. Shakira has arrived in a Spanish court to testify in an alleged tax fraud case, a source in Catalonia’s High Court told a TASS correspondent.

The Colombian singer appeared in the court of Catalonia’s Esplugues de Llobregat at approximately 10:00 am local time (11:00 Moscow time).

She is suspected of six counts of dodging payment on income and property taxes from 2012 to 2014. The total comes to 14.5 million euro.

It is believed that since 2011, Shakira has lived in the Catalan capital with Spanish footballer and Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué. In accordance with the Spanish law, in case a person has been a resident of the country for more than six months, they automatically become a tax resident of Spain. Thus, they must pay taxes for all income, including the income obtained abroad. The singer herself has assured that she had paid the tax service of Spain everything she owes. Moreover, according to Shakira, she fulfilled her tax obligations, following her consultants’ advice on the issue.