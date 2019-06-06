Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Shakira arrives in Spanish court to testify in alleged tax fraud case

Society & Culture
June 06, 12:16 UTC+3 MADRID

The singer herself has assured that she had paid the tax service of Spain everything she owes

Share
1 pages in this article
Colombian singers Shakira

Colombian singers Shakira

© AP Photo

Gallery
10 photo
The first place in the list of highest paid football coaches went to Josep Guardiola, who is manager of German Bundesliga club Bayern Munich. The Spanish manager earns $24 million per season
© AP Photo/Matthias Schrader

Richest people in the world of football

MADRID, June 6. /TASS/. Shakira has arrived in a Spanish court to testify in an alleged tax fraud case, a source in Catalonia’s High Court told a TASS correspondent. 

The Colombian singer appeared in the court of Catalonia’s Esplugues de Llobregat at approximately 10:00 am local time (11:00 Moscow time). 

She is suspected of six counts of dodging payment on income and property taxes from 2012 to 2014. The total comes to 14.5 million euro.

It is believed that since 2011, Shakira has lived in the Catalan capital with Spanish footballer and Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué. In accordance with the Spanish law, in case a person has been a resident of the country for more than six months, they automatically become a tax resident of Spain. Thus, they must pay taxes for all income, including the income obtained abroad. The singer herself has assured that she had paid the tax service of Spain everything she owes. Moreover, according to Shakira, she fulfilled her tax obligations, following her consultants’ advice on the issue.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Cherish World Environment Day through Russia’s natural beauty
10
Russian Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr marking the end of Ramadan
14
These colors can run! Muscovites brighten up capital with ‘the happiest 5K on the planet’
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US financier Calvey under house arrest awaits greenlight for SPIEF visit
2
Rostelecom, Tele2, Ericsson conclude agreement to create 5G test zone in Moscow
3
Kremlin confirms Putin’s meeting with pope planned
4
Putin arrives in St. Petersburg to take part in international economic forum
5
Russian entrepreneurs may get new opportunities in Chinese market — finance minister
6
Maduro says Venezuelan people want new parliamentary election
7
Russia, China sign deal to set up $1bln venture fund
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT