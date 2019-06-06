Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin, Xi Jinping attend joint photo exhibition by TASS, Xinhua

Society & Culture
June 06, 0:34 UTC+3 MOSCOW

During the exhibition, TASS Director General Sergei Mikhailov gave the two presidents an original TASS announcement on establishing diplomatic relations between Russia and China

Share
1 pages in this article
China's President Xi Jinping, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, TASS Russian News Agency General Director Sergei Mikhailov (L-R) view a photo exhibition titled ‘Russia and China: 70 Years of Cooperation’

China's President Xi Jinping, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, TASS Russian News Agency General Director Sergei Mikhailov (L-R) view a photo exhibition titled ‘Russia and China: 70 Years of Cooperation’

© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping visited a photo exhibition entitled "Russia and China: 70 Years of Cooperation," organized by the leading news agencies of Russia and China, TASS and Xinhua.

A special exhibition opened on Wednesday in the Bolshoi Theater, where a ceremonial event dedicated to the anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations will be held with the attendance of the two leaders.

During the exhibition, TASS Director General Sergei Mikhailov gave the two presidents an original TASS announcement on establishing the diplomatic relations between Russia and China, made 70 years ago.

The photo exhibition is organized by the Russian TASS and Chinese Xinhua news agencies to mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the countries, dubbed "Russia and China: 70 years of cooperation". The exhibition includes 70 pictures taken by photo correspondents from the two countries, which highlight the history of key international events in these 70 years. For instance, one of the pictures displays the historical rally in the Tiananmen Square, where Mao Zedong declared the founding of the People's Republic of China. TASS correspondent Vladimir Rogov was present in the square at that time and reported about the creation of the Chinese Committee for the Protection of Peace on October 3, 1949, while on October 4 he reported that the Chinese nation welcomed the decision taken by the Soviet government to recognize the Central People’s Government of the People's Republic of China.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Cherish World Environment Day through Russia’s natural beauty
10
Russian Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr marking the end of Ramadan
14
These colors can run! Muscovites brighten up capital with ‘the happiest 5K on the planet’
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia, China to sign agreement on payments in national currencies, says decree
2
Trophy active protection system 'toothless’ against Russian anti-tank weapons, says source
3
Russian defense contractor unveils advanced self-propelled artillery system
4
Maduro says Venezuelan people want new parliamentary election
5
Gazprom still considering participation in projects in Iran, says top manager
6
Russia will provide assistance to Cuba as one of its main regional allies — official
7
New regiment set of S-400 air defense missile systems arrives for Russia’s Baltic Fleet
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT