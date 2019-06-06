Putin, Xi Jinping attend joint photo exhibition by TASS, Xinhua

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping visited a photo exhibition entitled "Russia and China: 70 Years of Cooperation," organized by the leading news agencies of Russia and China, TASS and Xinhua.

A special exhibition opened on Wednesday in the Bolshoi Theater, where a ceremonial event dedicated to the anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations will be held with the attendance of the two leaders.

During the exhibition, TASS Director General Sergei Mikhailov gave the two presidents an original TASS announcement on establishing the diplomatic relations between Russia and China, made 70 years ago.

The photo exhibition is organized by the Russian TASS and Chinese Xinhua news agencies to mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the countries, dubbed "Russia and China: 70 years of cooperation". The exhibition includes 70 pictures taken by photo correspondents from the two countries, which highlight the history of key international events in these 70 years. For instance, one of the pictures displays the historical rally in the Tiananmen Square, where Mao Zedong declared the founding of the People's Republic of China. TASS correspondent Vladimir Rogov was present in the square at that time and reported about the creation of the Chinese Committee for the Protection of Peace on October 3, 1949, while on October 4 he reported that the Chinese nation welcomed the decision taken by the Soviet government to recognize the Central People’s Government of the People's Republic of China.