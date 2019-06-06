Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian human rights commissioner meets with Serbian colleague in Belgrade

Society & Culture
June 06, 0:12 UTC+3 BELGRADE

The Russian human rights ombudsperson is currently on a three-day visit to Serbia

BELGRADE, June 5. /TASS/. Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova has met with her Serbian colleague Zoran Pasalic in Belgrade, she informed on her Instagram page.

"My visit to Belgrade has begun with the meeting with Serbian ombudsperson Zoran Pasalic. Our institutions continue their close cooperation within the framework of the memorandum signed last year," she wrote.

According to Moskalkova, she informed her colleague of the work of the Eurasian Ombudspersons’ Alliance, as well as the Russian Research Center for Human Rights. "Cooperation and development of human rights diplomacy is crucial for national human rights institutions, and such meetings and exchange of opinions make a significant contribution to improving the human rights mechanisms both on the territory of the country and outside of it," Moskalkova pointed out.

The Russian human rights ombudsperson is currently on a three-day visit to Serbia.

