Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin calls China’s transfer of two pandas to Moscow Zoo sign of special confidence

Society & Culture
June 05, 21:20 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The young pandas, considered to be the unofficial symbol of China, were handed over by China to Russia during the April visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Beijing

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for the decision of China’s government to transfer two pandas to the Moscow Zoo, noting that this move is a sign of special respect and confidence in Russia.

"I would like to thank Mr Xi Jinping and all Chinese colleagues for the transfer of two giant pandas to the Moscow Zoo. We know that there is hardly any such practice in China, and it is a sign of special respect and confidence in Russia and our specialists," Putin said after negotiations with his Chinese counterpart.

Read also

Panda diplomacy: China’s bear pair to be unveiled to Moscow Zoo visitors

The state leader noted that when it comes to pandas, "it always evokes a smile." "We receive this gift with a special respect and gratitude. These animals are China’s national symbol, and we highly value this gesture of friendship," the president added.

He also said that he plans to "visit the zoo and see these wonderful animals" together with the Chinese president this evening.

Putin reiterated that culture and cinema festivals are taking place in Russia and China as part of the three-year program of humanitarian cooperation. About 2.2 million Russian tourists visited China and more than 1.7 million Chinese citizens visited Russia in 2018, he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Xi Jinping Vladimir Putin
Countries
China
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Cherish World Environment Day through Russia’s natural beauty
10
Russian Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr marking the end of Ramadan
14
These colors can run! Muscovites brighten up capital with ‘the happiest 5K on the planet’
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Trophy active protection system 'toothless’ against Russian anti-tank weapons, says source
2
Russia, China to sign agreement on payments in national currencies, says decree
3
FSB nabs Jehovah's Witnesses cell in Crimea’s Sevastopol
4
Lavrov explains why Russia not sending delegation to Normandy landings anniversary
5
Analysis of fragments of Kaczynski’s crashed plane points to crew error
6
Russia to lay down 2 cruise missile corvettes for Pacific Fleet on July 1
7
Putin highlights importance of international cooperation in nuclear terrorism fight
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT