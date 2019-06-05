Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

TASS, Xinhua open photo exhibit to mark 70 years of diplomatic ties between Russia, China

Society & Culture
June 05, 18:44 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to the TASS director general, the leading information agencies of Russia and China should carry out such integrated projects as "this shows how we move beyond words and get down to business"

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. TASS Director General Sergei Mikhailov and President of the Xinhua News Agency Cai Mingzhao discussed joint projects and plans for cooperation on Wednesday. They also took part in the opening ceremony for a photo and archive exhibition dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Moscow and Beijing.

The photo exhibition entitled "Russia and China: 70 Years of Cooperation" was set up on Bolshaya Nikitskaya Street in front of the TASS building. The exposition of 35 photos shows the ties between the two countries from the 1950s up to the present and recounts landmark moments in cooperation between Russia and China. Some of the exhibition’s photos will also be on display at a special exposition in the Bolshoi Theater on Wednesday, where a ceremonial event dedicated to the anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations will be held with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in attendance.

In the run-up to the exhibition’s opening, Mikhailov and Cai Mingzhao discussed cooperation between the two news agencies. In particular, the Xinhua News Agency head said that the technical team had made a robot presenter that speaks Russian. "This is the product of cooperation between Xinhua and TASS, and it happened for the first time in the world," he noted.

According to the TASS director general, the leading information agencies of Russia and China should carry out such integrated projects. "It is more than cooperation between TASS and Xinhua," he said. "This shows how we move beyond words and get down to business."

The robot presenter is expected to be put on display at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. In addition, the possible presentation of the project during the 6th News Agencies World Congress in Sofia was discussed at the meeting.

Xinhua’s chief also thanked his Russian colleagues for the many years of fruitful cooperation. "We are happy that Xinhua and TASS maintain good relations on many issues, that we help and support each other," Cai Mingzhao emphasized.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Cherish World Environment Day through Russia’s natural beauty
10
Russian Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr marking the end of Ramadan
14
These colors can run! Muscovites brighten up capital with ‘the happiest 5K on the planet’
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow, Beijing see eye to eye on virtually all key global issues, says Putin
2
Russia, China to sign agreement on payments in national currencies, says decree
3
FSB nabs Jehovah's Witnesses cell in Crimea’s Sevastopol
4
Russia to lay down 2 cruise missile corvettes for Pacific Fleet on July 1
5
Trophy active protection system 'toothless’ against Russian anti-tank weapons, says source
6
Press review: Is doomsday just two minutes away and what Trump’s visit means for the UK
7
Putin, Xi Jinping sign agreements on Russian-Chinese partnership
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT