TASS, Xinhua open photo exhibit to mark 70 years of diplomatic ties between Russia, China

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. TASS Director General Sergei Mikhailov and President of the Xinhua News Agency Cai Mingzhao discussed joint projects and plans for cooperation on Wednesday. They also took part in the opening ceremony for a photo and archive exhibition dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Moscow and Beijing.

The photo exhibition entitled "Russia and China: 70 Years of Cooperation" was set up on Bolshaya Nikitskaya Street in front of the TASS building. The exposition of 35 photos shows the ties between the two countries from the 1950s up to the present and recounts landmark moments in cooperation between Russia and China. Some of the exhibition’s photos will also be on display at a special exposition in the Bolshoi Theater on Wednesday, where a ceremonial event dedicated to the anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations will be held with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in attendance.

In the run-up to the exhibition’s opening, Mikhailov and Cai Mingzhao discussed cooperation between the two news agencies. In particular, the Xinhua News Agency head said that the technical team had made a robot presenter that speaks Russian. "This is the product of cooperation between Xinhua and TASS, and it happened for the first time in the world," he noted.

According to the TASS director general, the leading information agencies of Russia and China should carry out such integrated projects. "It is more than cooperation between TASS and Xinhua," he said. "This shows how we move beyond words and get down to business."

The robot presenter is expected to be put on display at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. In addition, the possible presentation of the project during the 6th News Agencies World Congress in Sofia was discussed at the meeting.

Xinhua’s chief also thanked his Russian colleagues for the many years of fruitful cooperation. "We are happy that Xinhua and TASS maintain good relations on many issues, that we help and support each other," Cai Mingzhao emphasized.