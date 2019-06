A view of Zelyony Cape in the Vilyuchin Bay on the southern coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula © Yuri Smityuk/TASS

World Environment Day falls on June 5th every year, and is the United Nation's principal vehicle for encouraging environmental protection awareness and action. In 2018, the theme for World Environment Day was "Beat Plastic Pollution" and the host nation was India. This year, China took the reins, choosing 'Beat Air Pollution' as this year’s theme. In celebration of World Environment Day, TASS collected some stunning photos of Russia’s natural world.