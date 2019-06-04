Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin wishes well-being to Russian Muslims celebrating major Islamic holiday

Society & Culture
June 04, 21:19 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Mufti Gaynutdin thanked the Russian president on behalf of the Muslims of Russia for attention and congratulations over a major holiday

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Chairman of Russia Muftis Council Ravil Gaynutdin on Tuesday, when the Muslims celebrate the Eid al-Fitr holiday, marking the end of Ramadan.

"You know that this morning I already sent my greetings, congratulations to all Muslims of Russia in connection with the start of Uraza Bayram Holiday," Putin noted. The president said he once again wanted to wish happiness, prosperity, success and wellbeing to all Muslims of Russia, who are an inalienable part of the multinational country.

Mufti Gaynutdin thanked the Russian president on behalf of the Muslims of Russia for attention and congratulations over a major holiday. "I had the honor to voice your congratulations on Russian television today, conveying them to every believing Muslim. And not only to the Russian Muslims, but via the satellite to the CIS countries, where people listen to and watch with great attention our broadcast of the holiday from the Moscow Cathedral Mosque," he said.

The mufti said he had discussed with the presidential administration earlier in the day issues related to Islamic education. "We have been dealing with this issue bit by bit since the end of the 1980s, but certain success came only in the early 2000s," Gaynutdin said, praising Putin’s contribution and support in the issue of developing institutional Islamic education in Russia.

According to the mufti, Russia has several Islamic higher educational institutions at the moment, that are accredited by the state. "All our educational establishments are operating on the basis of licenses. We have created a multi-stage system of Islamic education," the mufti said.

He reiterated that owing to president’s support, the Bulgarian Islamic Academy had been opened in Tatarstan, and the Russian Islamic Institute had been opened in its capital city Kazan.

Of course, the Moscow Islamic Institute is the flagship of Islamic education," Gaynutdin added.

