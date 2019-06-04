Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian painter’s "Still Life" fetches $2.8 mln at Sotheby’s auction in London

Society & Culture
June 04, 20:08 UTC+3 LONSON

The price paid for the canvas called exceeded the lower threshold of its estimate more than twice

Share
1 pages in this article

LONSON, June 4. /TASS/. A paining by Mikhail Larionov (1881-1964), one of Russia's most influential avant-garde artists, fetched 2.17 mln pounds sterling ($2.8 mln) at a Sotheby’s auction in London on Tuesday, a representative with the auction house told TASS.

Sotheby’s held the auction as part of the Russian Art Week.

The price paid for the canvas called "Still Life" exceeded the lower threshold of its estimate more than twice. The starting price ranged between 1 and 1.5 mln pounds sterling ($1.3-1.9 mln).

According to the press release Sotheby’s distributed ahead of the auction, "this rare, large-scale still life with by one of Russia’s most influential avant-garde artists has not been on public display for over sixty years since it was acquired by its current owner in the 1960s."

"Painted in Russia before Larionov’s departure for Europe, the painting has most in common with the works of his Soldier and Turkish series of 1910-1912, the culmination of the artist’s neo-primitivist period," the art dealers note.

"Ship at Sunset off Cap Martin" (1859), a painting by Ivan Aivazovsky (1817-1900) was sold for 1.9 mln pounds sterling ($2.4 mln) with an estimate of 500,000-700,000 pounds ($630,000-890,000 dollars).

"The Oyat River," a painting by Vasily Polenov (1844-1927) was sold for almost 700,000 pounds sterling ($890,000), which also exceeded the preliminary estimate.

Russian Art Week, a major international art fair, is held in London bi-annually every June and November. Besides Sotheby’s other auction houses taking part in this event are Christie’s, MacDougall's and Bonhams. The results of the auction will be announced on June 5.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Russian Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr marking the end of Ramadan
14
These colors can run! Muscovites brighten up capital with ‘the happiest 5K on the planet’
11
This week in photos: Lavrov’s umbrella protection, Medvedev’s pup and hot potato for Trump
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Xi Jinping: Russia and China staying in tune with the times
2
6.1 magnitude earthquake rocks remote Japanese islands
3
The flame of truth will never die: West can’t make Russia give up Victory Day
4
Best of the best: Moscow State University tops Russia’s higher education ratings
5
Russia to demonstrate newest combat robot at Army-2019 defense show
6
Russian Army to get over 400 advanced armored vehicles this year
7
Rada refuses discussing Zelensky-proposed impeachment bill
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT