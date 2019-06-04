Russian painter’s "Still Life" fetches $2.8 mln at Sotheby’s auction in London

LONSON, June 4. /TASS/. A paining by Mikhail Larionov (1881-1964), one of Russia's most influential avant-garde artists, fetched 2.17 mln pounds sterling ($2.8 mln) at a Sotheby’s auction in London on Tuesday, a representative with the auction house told TASS.

Sotheby’s held the auction as part of the Russian Art Week.

The price paid for the canvas called "Still Life" exceeded the lower threshold of its estimate more than twice. The starting price ranged between 1 and 1.5 mln pounds sterling ($1.3-1.9 mln).

According to the press release Sotheby’s distributed ahead of the auction, "this rare, large-scale still life with by one of Russia’s most influential avant-garde artists has not been on public display for over sixty years since it was acquired by its current owner in the 1960s."

"Painted in Russia before Larionov’s departure for Europe, the painting has most in common with the works of his Soldier and Turkish series of 1910-1912, the culmination of the artist’s neo-primitivist period," the art dealers note.

"Ship at Sunset off Cap Martin" (1859), a painting by Ivan Aivazovsky (1817-1900) was sold for 1.9 mln pounds sterling ($2.4 mln) with an estimate of 500,000-700,000 pounds ($630,000-890,000 dollars).

"The Oyat River," a painting by Vasily Polenov (1844-1927) was sold for almost 700,000 pounds sterling ($890,000), which also exceeded the preliminary estimate.

Russian Art Week, a major international art fair, is held in London bi-annually every June and November. Besides Sotheby’s other auction houses taking part in this event are Christie’s, MacDougall's and Bonhams. The results of the auction will be announced on June 5.