Putin unveils memorial to heroic uprisings in Nazi death camps at Moscow’s Jewish Museum

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has unveiled a monument at Moscow’s Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center to the heroes of uprisings in Nazi concentration camps and Jewish ghettoes during World War II.

The opening ceremony was also attended by Russia’s Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar, President of the Federation of Jewish Communities Alexander Boroda and Museum Trustee Board Chairman Viktor Vekselberg.

The foundation stone for the sculpture was laid in honor of International Holocaust Victims Remembrance Day on January 29, 2018 with the participation of Russian President Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The tender for the architectural composition was timed for the 75th anniversary of the uprising in the Sobibor Nazi death camp. The tender was held from March 20 to August 15, 2018 and its organizers received 98 bids from architects, sculptors and artists from all over Russia, as well as several bids from Israel. Architect from Saratov Oleg Fandeyev was declared the tender’s winner.

The monument is an abstract composition of black and white marble, which depicts hands pulling open a door’s shutters. Five glass flasks with candles are installed at the monument. The composition also integrates an interactive screen with a map and information on the uprisings in concentration camps and ghettoes.

The project was sponsored by Chairman of the Renova Group Board of Directors and Chairman of the Museum’s Trustee Board Viktor Vekselberg. The monument’s construction cost over 18 million rubles ($276,000).