Lavrov lauds WWII heroes, says 75th Victory anniversary worthy of noble celebration

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s Victory in the Great Patriotic War against Nazi Germany will be held at a level commensurate with the scale and spirit of that event, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov wrote in his article titled Victory Day posted on the website of the International Affairs magazine.

"There is another date ahead - June 22 - Day of Remembrance and Mourning for those who perished in the Great Patriotic War. We will remember those who lost their lives on the battlefield, were tortured in captivity and in concentration camps, died of hunger and wartime hardships. Arrangements are beginning for celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of the Victory due next year, which, of course, will be held at a level appropriate to the scale of the feat and the greatness of the spirit of all heroes of that war," the minister noted.

He stressed that the assaults on Victory Day itself, "the very celebration of the great feat of those who won that horrible war" looked disgusting. "Europe with its notorious political correctness is trying to water down historical differences, replace military honors with neutral reconciliation events. No doubt, we should look ahead, but we must not forget the lessons of history," Russia’s top diplomat went on to say.

"While taking part in the celebrations to mark Victory Day this year, we again told everyone who wants to hear that, "Yes, we are ready to repel any aggressor as resolutely as our ancestors did. However, Russians do not want wars, they don’t want horror and suffering to be repeated. Our people’s historical mission is to be on guard for peace, which we are trying to preserve. Therefore, we extend our hand to everyone who wants to be good partners," he pointed out.

According to Lavrov, Russia has long handed over proposals to its Western counterparts, paving the way to overcoming confrontation and stopping all those who believe that a nuclear war is possible. "They were reinforced by an appeal made by the Collective Security Treaty Organization to the North Atlantic Alliance in May to begin a professional depoliticized strategic stability dialogue," the minister added.

"I am certain that it is with thoughts of peace that citizens of Russia and other countries will watch the parades in honor of the 75th anniversary of the Great Victory on May 9, 2020, and take to the streets to join the Immortal Regiment march wearing St. George ribbons on their chests. The memories of those who lost their lives fighting the enemies of our Homeland, the enemies of human civilization are alive as long as we have the great holiday of the victorious nations, the holiday of salvation, the holiday of liberation, and we do not need to be ashamed of the scale of these celebrations," Lavrov concluded.