Putin honors memory of concentration camp prisoners

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has taken part in an unveiling ceremony of the monument dedicated to the prisoners of ghettos and concentration camps during the Second World War.

The monument is located at the Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center in Moscow. On International Holocaust Remembrance Day in January 2018, Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu laid the foundation stone for a monument to heroes of the Resistance in concentration camps and ghettos.

"We are gathered here today to unveil the monument to the heroes of the resistance in Nazi concentration camps and ghettos. I am very glad to be here today. Monuments are a good and necessary thing, but most importantly, we have to preserve the memory of this in our hearts and souls. Then we will be able to prevent the tragedies we speak about today. What happened to the Jewish people is certainly one of the most tragic and significant pages not only in the history of the Jewish people, but in the world’s history overall," Putin said during the ceremony.

He added that due to the bravery, resolve and strength of the prisoners, "the destruction machine thought to be strong and impenetrable by the Nazis had been destroyed."

The duty of politicians, public and religious figures is to preserve the truth about the Second World War and to pass it on to the next generations, Putin added. The memory of these events will help prevent any attempts to "light a fire of xenophobia, nationalism and antisemitism".

"Next year, we will be celebrating the 75th anniversary of our Great Victory (in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945 - TASS). The sacred duty of politicians, public and religious figures is to preserve the whole truth about the war, about the feat of arms of our people, about our allies, about the suffering and the horrible death of millions of innocents," the Russian leader stressed.

"Our protection is in this truth, along with our civilizational immunity to history repeating itself, to any attempts to light a fire of xenophobia, nationalism and antisemitism," he added.

Putin expressed his confidence that the monument to the heroes of the resistance in concentration camps and ghettos will serve as a symbol of this shared memory.