About 2,000 documents on Europe’s liberation from Nazism to be posted online

Society & Culture
June 04, 13:48 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The USSR lost about 1 mln soldiers and officers while liberating European countries

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. The Russian Historical Society (RHS) has begun publishing archival documents containing data on the liberation of Eastern Europe from Nazism by the Red Army, member of the RHS Presidium and Executive Director of the History of the Fatherland Foundation, Konstantin Mogilevsky, told reporters on Tuesday.

"The Russian Defense Ministry’s Central Archive has done yeoman’s work to identify documents illustrating the events that took place in Europe 75 years ago. About 2,000 documents have been handed over to the Russian Historical Society. <…> Today, on instructions from RHS Chairman Sergei Naryshkin, we are beginning to post these documents on the website of the Russian Historical Society," he said.

According to Mogilevsky, plans are in store to hold a series of thematic exhibitions in Eastern Europe. "We believe it is very important to show people in those countries who are interested in history and want to know the truth about historical events, at least briefly, relying on documents, what actually happened at that time, and what mission the Red Army had when it came to Eastern Europe," he pointed out.

In 1944-1945, the Red Army liberated Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, Yugoslavia, Poland, Czechoslovakia, Austria, Denmark and Norway. The USSR lost about 1 mln soldiers and officers while liberating European countries, about 600,000 lost their lives while liberating Poland.

