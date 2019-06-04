Russian Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr marking the end of Ramadan

Muslims around the world are celebrating Eid al-Fitr, a three-day festival marking the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting. Eid al-Fitr is one of the two major holidays in Islam. According to tradition, the very founder of Islam, the Prophet Muhammad, established the holiday in 624. Since then, the ummah, that is, the world community of believers, celebrates this day every year. This year, Eid al-Fitr started on June 4 and will end on June 6. In Russia, this holiday is celebrated by Muslims throughout the country. It is officially a non-working day in the republics of Adygea, Bashkortostan, Dagestan, Ingushetia, Kabardino-Balkaria, Karachay-Cherkessia, Tatarstan, Chechnya and Crimea.