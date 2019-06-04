Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr marking the end of Ramadan

Society & Culture
June 04, 14:39 UTC+3

Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan, started on June 4

Believers gathering by the Kul Sharif Mosque for celebrations of Eid al-Fitr in Kazan
© Yegor Aleyev/TASS
Believers are seen during a prayer inside the Kul Sharif Mosque
© Yegor Aleyev/TASS
Eid Al Fitr prayer near the Moscow Cathedral Mosque
© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS
Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the Muslims' holy fasting month of Ramadan
© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS
Muslims praying outside the Moscow Cathedral Mosque during celebrations of Eid al-Fitr holiday
© AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko
A child is seen during a prayer in Kazan
© Yegor Aleyev/TASS
Muslims attending a morning prayer session to celebrate Eid al-Fitr in St. Petersburg
© EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV
Believers are seen during a prayer at the Juma-Jami Mosque in Yevpatoria, Crimea
© Alexei Pavlishak/TASS
Muslims gathering by the Juma-Jami Mosque in Yevpatoria, Crimea
© Alexei Pavlishak/TASS
Believers praying by the Moscow Cathedral Mosque
© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS
Muslims around the world are celebrating Eid al-Fitr, a three-day festival marking the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting. Eid al-Fitr is one of the two major holidays in Islam. According to tradition, the very founder of Islam, the Prophet Muhammad, established the holiday in 624. Since then, the ummah, that is, the world community of believers, celebrates this day every year. This year, Eid al-Fitr started on June 4 and will end on June 6. In Russia, this holiday is celebrated by Muslims throughout the country. It is officially a non-working day in the republics of Adygea, Bashkortostan, Dagestan, Ingushetia, Kabardino-Balkaria, Karachay-Cherkessia, Tatarstan, Chechnya and Crimea.

