Federation Council speaker considers Crimea to be one of Russia’s spiritual centers

YALTA, June 3. /TASS/. Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko called Crimea one of Russia’s spiritual centers. She said about it on Monday during a meeting with representatives for national cultural public organizations and religious associations of Crimea.

"Crimea and Sevastopol’s return to Russia became a bright example of nationwide reunion and reminded to representatives for various nations and religions of our country about the landmarks of our common history and the importance of these place for the Russians… Crimea may be truly named one of Russia’s spiritual centers. According to the legend, Prince Vladimir joined Orthodox Christianity here, and spiritual relics of our traditional religions are located here… And today, like many centuries before, there are so many nationalities on the peninsula," Matviyenko said.

She noted that Crimea is a "reflection of Russia’s multinationality," so here, like in all Russia, "close attention should be paid to the consolidation of peace and accord, uniting the efforts of the state and the civic society.".