Thousands of applications for Russian citizenship received from DPR, LPR — ministry

Society & Culture
June 03, 20:59 UTC+3

Russia’s interior ministry said that four temporary migration centers have been organized in Russia’s southern Rostov region to issue documents to the applicants

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russia’s interior ministry has received several thousand applications for Russian citizenship from people living in the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), the ministry’s press center said on Monday.

"As of today, several thousand applications for Russian citizenship have been received. They will be considered within a period of three months as envisaged by the [Russian president’s] decree. A final decision will be taken as soon as verification procedures are over," the press center said.

According to the ministry, four temporary migration centers have been organized in Russia’s southern Rostov region to issue documents to the applicants. Application documents are received from official representatives of the DPR’s and LPR’s interior ministries.

Earlier in the year, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree simplifying the procedure of issuing Russian passports to people living in the self-proclaimed republics in Donbass.

Persons
Vladimir Putin
