State Duma speaker visits Russian employee of UN mission in Belgrade hospital

BELGRADE, June 3. /TASS/. During his visit to Serbia on Monday, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin visited Russian employee of the UN mission in Kosovo Mikhail Krasnoshchyokov, who had been injured in an operation by Kosovo special operations units in the Serbian municipalities in the north of the province.

The speaker wished the Russian speedy recovery and conveyed words of support. "The United Nations should admit that you, their employee, a diplomat, were injured as you did everything to ensure the fulfilment of the norms of international law on Kosovo’s territory," the speaker said. "And admitted that you opposed the armed chaos." "You as a citizen, as a UN mission member, performed your duty," he stressed.

On the morning of May 28, special forces of the unrecognized republic of Kosovo launched a raid of the northern municipalities, and the subsequent gunfire resulted in two Serbs sustaining minor wounds. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told MPs that the Kosovo police special forces had put 28 people into custody, including Russian national Mikhail Krasnoshchyokov, an employee of the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK). The Russian diplomat was released later in the day and taken to a hospital in Kosovska Mitrovica.