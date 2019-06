People are covered in coloured powder as they take part in the 2019 Color Run © AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

Around 5,000 people took part in the 5-kilometer 'Color Run' at Moscow’s Luzhniki Olympic complex. At every one-kilometer passage, the runners were powdered in different colors. The event was held in Moscow for the seventh time. See how the ‘colors run’ from the event’s most vibrant images.