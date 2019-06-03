Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s, US scientists and diplomats to discuss ways of improving relations

Society & Culture
June 03, 7:04 UTC+3 VOLOGDA

International conference Fort Ross Dialogue will take place in Vologda on June 3-4

VOLOGDA, June 3. /TASS/. Leading Russian and US experts, scientists, businessmen, and diplomats will participate in international conference Fort Ross Dialogue in Vologda on June 3-4. The meeting participants will discuss cooperation between Russia and the United States in the areas of scientific diplomacy, economy, business, and education against the crisis between Moscow and Washington.

The conference’s mission is to strengthen bilateral contacts between Russia and the United States, in particular through the joint study and popularization of a common history. Conference participants intend to "revive in their memory the concept of scientific diplomacy, a once powerful tool - when science is an important element of foreign policy and a real factor of ‘soft power’," according to the event organizers. According to them, among the participants of the conference there are more and more influential representatives of cultural, educational and political circles. Thus, the conference has become an actual channel of Russian-American communication against the background of difficult relations between the two countries in recent years.

This year, Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council Yury Vorobyov, Special Representative of Russian President Mikhail Shvydkoy, President of Transneft Company Nikolay Tokarev, Head of the Russian Foundation for Basic Research Vladimir Panchenko, Director of the Institute for the US and Canadian Studies of Russian Academy of Sciences Valery Garbuzov, President & CEO of the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia Alexis Rodzianko, representatives of the Russian Foreign Ministry and the US Embassy in Moscow, the leaders of the Vologda region are expected to attend this year’s event.

