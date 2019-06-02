Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian Embassy in US offers condolences to families of people killed in Virginia shooting

Society & Culture
June 02, 3:31 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

Alexei Gusev was among 12 victims of an incident

The building of the Russian Embassy in the US

The building of the Russian Embassy in the US

© AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

WASHINGTON, June 2. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in the US offered condolences to the families of the people killed in the shooting on Friday evening at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center, Virginia. The embassy made the corresponding statement on Twitter.

"Our thoughts and prayers go to victims of Virginia Beach shooting, as well as to everyone affected by it," the statement says.

The embassy also offered condolences to the family of Alexei Gusev, an immigrant from Belarus.

Virginia’s authorities confirmed the identity of the attacker who opened fire in the municipal center on Saturday. It was DeWayne Craddock, a public utilities engineer. He had been fired and decided to take revenge, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The police injured the suspect in a shootout, and he later succumbed to the injuries.

US President Donald Trump ordered the flags to be flown at half-staff after the tragedy which claimed the lives of 12 people.

