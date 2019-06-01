Russian administrative official detained on murder charges — Investigative Committee

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Investigative Committee has confirmed the information that a former administrative head of the Moscow Region’s southeastern Ramensky District had been detained on suspicion of murdering a woman.

A police source earlier told TASS that Andrei Kulakov, who stepped down on Wednesday, had been detained on suspicion of involvement in the murder of Yevgenia Isayeva, a deputy head of the district’s public chamber. The body of Isayeva was found on May 4, in a car parked near the region’s administrative center, Ramenskoye. She was laid to rest on May 17, and Kulakov was present at her funeral.

"I confirm both the detention and the information about the victim," said Yevgenia Kuryushina, a spokeswoman for the Investigative Committee’s office in the Moscow Region.

"Initial information suggests that early on May 2, the head of the Ramensky District committed the murder of his 39-year-old acquaintance in a car. Personal enmity is seen as the motive. After that, he fled the scene," she continued.

According to the spokeswoman, no formal charges have so far been filed. A measure of pretrial restraint for the suspect will be chosen soon.

"He pleaded not guilty. During the questioning, he said he last saw the victim on April 29," she added.

Sources in the regional administration confirmed to TASS that investigative procedures were carried out in at the administration’s office on Friday. "Kulakov was detained and then questioned," one source said.