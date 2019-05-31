Central Asian terrorism poses threat to Russia, says defense chief

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry is taking measures to neutralize terrorist threats coming from Central Asia, expanding the combat capabilities of the Central Military District, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday during a ministry meeting.

According to him, the Central Asian strategic area has a key influence on Russia’s military security and regional stability.

"Currently, the activities of international terrorists and the rise of Islamic extremism present the main threat to the Russian Federation in this area. In the current situation, we are implementing a set of measures on neutralizing the arising threats and challenges. Namely, we continue to expand and improve the combat strength of the Central Military District in a steady manner," Shoigu said.

He stressed that in 2019, the district’s command will boost the share of modern armaments and equipment up to at least 53%, as well as take part in the Center-2019 military exercises with the cooperation of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

"The implementation of the aforementioned measures will significantly raise the combat potential of the Central Military District," the Russian defense chief said.