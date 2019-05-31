Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin’s approval rating grows by 3% since January, reaching 64.5%, survey says

Society & Culture
May 31, 16:31 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center shows that Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev’s approval rating rose by 3.1% to hit 37.4%

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The approval level of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s performance among Russians has risen by almost 3% over the past 5 months (January - May) to reach 64.5%, according to a poll conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center and published on its official website.

"In the period between January and May 2019, Vladimir Putin’s approval rating rose from 61.7% to 64.5%, whereas Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev’s approval rating rose by 3.1% to hit 37.4%," the research center reports.

According to the center, the respondents were asked direct (closed) questions, and the responses amounted to the following: 72.3% trust Putin, 37% - Medvedev, 36.1% - Russian LDPR leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky, 32.6% - Communist leader Gennady Zyuganov, while 26.7% of respondents noted that they trust A Just Russia leader Sergey Mironov. However, when asked open-ended questions on which politicians they trust, Putin scored 30.5%, while Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov took the second (15.1%) and third spots (12%) respectively.

Mikhail Mamonov, who heads the pollster’s Political Analysis and Consulting Department, clarified that the gap between the responses to the closed and open-ended questions is caused by the differences in methods. "In the first poll, we were asking respondents to name politicians themselves, who they would trust with important state affairs (without a specific list of names), while in the second poll we wanted them to determine how they feel about specifically chosen politicians. Many years of research show that the trust rating of politicians is very volatile when the open-ended question method is used. Background events, information activity of the politicians and other factors play key roles here," Mamonov underlined.

He added that a significant number of respondents picked the "not sure" option when asked the open question. Replies to closed questions are more stable since they allow people to "concentrate on the person they are asked to evaluate. There are much fewer ‘not sure’ answers in this case."

The polls were conducted over the phone from January to May 2019, 1,600 Russians aged over 18 participated in them daily.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin Dmitry Medvedev
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
This week in photos: Lavrov’s umbrella protection, Medvedev’s pup and hot potato for Trump
12
Summer starts early in Moscow as heat hits the capital
12
Drumming to the beat: St. Petersburg trots out swaggering birthday celebration
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia decides to expand blacklist of EU officials
2
Russian embassy points to US media crusade to discredit Damascus with dubious evidence
3
Tokyo recognized USSR’s ownership of Kuril Islands in 1956 Declaration, Lavrov says
4
Diplomat stresses reports on Assange psychological torture symptoms need clarification
5
Tatiana Valovaya of Russia appointed Director-General of the United Nations Geneva Office
6
Russia developing Soyuz-5 rocket to capture commercial launch market
7
Russia’s Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets to get advanced anti-ship missile
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT