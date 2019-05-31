Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Over 150 foreign delegates set to participate in Crimea’s humanitarian forum, says senator

May 31, 16:04 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Over 150 foreign delegates may take part in the Fifth International Humanitarian Livadia Forum, set to take place in Yalta on June 4-5, Chairman of the Russian Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) Foreign Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev said at a press conference ahead of the forum.

"This year, for the first time, we cannot hold the forum only in the Livadia Palace because of the amount of people wishing to take part in it, including, first and foremost, foreign visitors. The palace simply cannot fit every visitor, so for the first time ever, this year’s plenary session will be held in a different place. Several hundred people will attend the plenary session, and leading up to that, a hundred participants each will attend the five sections, as well as the research section. <…> There are now over 170 foreign participants," he said, adding that delegates from about 50 countries will attend the forum.

"It is very important that as many residents of Crimea and Sevastopol as possible, as well as the neighboring regions of the Russian Federation and all Russian regions, participate in the forum, because this forum concerns all Russia," Kosachev stressed.

Crimea and Sevastopol
