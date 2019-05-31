Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian distributor removes certain scenes from Rocketman movie

Society & Culture
May 31, 13:23 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The movie would be released in Russia on June 6

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Rocketman, a biopic about British singer and songwriter Elton John, has been changed in accordance with Russian legislation ahead of its release in the country, a spokesperson for the Central Partnership company, the movie’s distributor, told TASS on Friday.

"Indeed, the movie has been edited to bring it in conformity with Russia's legislation," she said.

Famous filmmaker suggests limiting number of US movies at Russian box office

The spokesperson added that the picture would be released in Russia on June 6.

The country’s Culture Ministry, in turn, said in a statement that it had not issued any recommendations on the removal of scenes from the movie. "The Russian Culture Ministry issued no recommendations concerning the removal of any scenes from said movie, the decision was made solely by the distributor," the statement reads.

The Kremlin's Spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not comment on the issue.

Rocketman, written by Lee Hall and directed by Dexter Fletcher, covers Elton John’s artistic career and shows then Reginald Dwight study at the Royal Academy of Music and storm the world's music scene. The movie stars Taron Egerton as the legendary musician.

