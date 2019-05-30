Russians don’t dream much about visa waiver agreement with EU, envoy says

BERLIN, May 30. /TASS/. Russians don’t dream about a visa waiver agreement with the European Union as much as they used to, Russian Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said in an interview with the Deutsche Welle news outlet.

He pointed out that Russia and the EU "took steps back" several times as far as visa restrictions went. "It was long before the Ukrainian events," he noted. "And now, I personally don’t see the Russian public dream about a visa waiver agreement with the EU," the Russian envoy said.

According to Chizhov, his opinion "is based on today’s practices." "First, those who really wanted to get access to Schengen countries have already obtained visas in accordance with an agreement easing visa restrictions," he explained. "Second, a really strange situation has emerged where EU countries extradite Russian nationals to third countries to be prosecuted there. About fifteen incidents of this kind have taken place," he noted.

When speaking about the recent European Parliament elections, Chizhov said that "they "brought no surprises." He was hopeful that "the new European Parliament will encourage the European Union to review its policy towards Russia that has led to an impasse."

"Unfortunately, the activities of many agencies, which required much time and hard work to be created, are stalled, including those of diplomatic bodies, and it didn’t happen at our initiative," the Russian envoy emphasized.