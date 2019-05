May 29 became the warmest day in Moscow since the beginning of the year © Valery Sharifulin/TASS

Temperatures in Moscow for the past few days have been about 10 degrees higher than usual © Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

Temperatures in Moscow over the past few days have been about 10 degrees higher than usual. May 29 became the warmest day in Russia's since the beginning of the year. Temperatures reached 29-31C. Take a look at how Moscow is keeping cool during this hot spell.