Hackers failed to derail 2018 FIFA World Cup with over 25 mln cyber attacks against Russia

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Russia came up against over 25 million cyberattacks that were aimed at derailing the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Russian Presidential Special Representative for International Cooperation on Cybersecurity, Andrei Krutskikh, revealed in an interview with TASS.

"Our country’s leadership has repeatedly publicized the numbers of those attacks made in the past, for example, during the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi," he said. "The latest data was about the attempts to derail the FIFA World Cup [in 2018]. At that time, over 25 million cyberattacks of all sorts targeted Russia from abroad."

"The results of the championship show that our armored train - a sort of cyber train - is on the sidetrack that let us successfully defend our national cyberspace and host major events," Krutskikh stressed.

The expert cited a Red Army song of the early 20th century, containing the following renowned lyrics: "We’re a peaceful people, but we’ve got an armored train on the sidetrack."

Krutskikh pointed out that ensuring national security is an enduring process.

"The relevant authorities are undoubtedly taking care of this," he added.