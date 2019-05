MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The detention and expulsion of Marat Kasem, Editor-in-Chief of the Lithuanian branch of Russia’s Sputnik news agency, shows the true price of freedom of speech in that country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Vilnius’ outrageous actions show the real price of freedom of speech in that Baltic state, which seeks to view itself as an example of European democracy," the ministry stressed.