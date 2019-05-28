Russian Orthodox Church to restore historic California chapel

MOSCOW, May 28./TASS/. The Russian Orthodox Church plans to restore an Orthodox chapel in Fort Ross, California, Alexander Volkov, the patriarch’s press secretary, said on Tuesday.

"Soon, work will begin to restore the church in Fort Ross. This is an iconic site for Russian-American relations, the first place where Russian missionaries lived. As far as I know, documents are being drafted at the moment," he added.

Earlier, Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill said during a visit to Strasbourg, that about 30,000 churches were built across Russia over the past ten years.

Fort Ross is a 19th century Russian settlement in California, which is now a museum and a national park.