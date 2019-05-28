Russia will always protect rights of compatriots living abroad, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russia will continue to offer support to compatriots living abroad and protect their interests in any conditions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during his speech at the opening of the Museum of the Russian Expatriate Community.

The potential of compatriots in supporting friendly relations in the countries where they live is truly rich, he said. "Its further development is especially important today, when the situation in the world is becoming tense, and a massive anti-Russian campaign directed at deterring our development in all areas was launched," the Russian foreign minister noted, adding that such campaigns are "absolutely futile."

"Today, we will preserve our sovereignty, provide our national security and protect our citizens and our history in any conditions," Lavrov highlighted. "We will always be able to protect the rights of our compatriots."

In light of this the Russian foreign minister expressed confidence that the Museum of the Russian Expatriate Community will become an important spiritual and intellectual center for preserving Russian heritage abroad. "The Foreign Ministry, for its part, will continue to provide every possible assistance to the museum, in particular through joihnt projects," he added.