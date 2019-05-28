Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Biggest emerald in 30 years found at Mariinsky mine in Urals

Society & Culture
May 28, 16:19 UTC+3 YEKATERINBURG

According to local authorities, the emerald is weighing some 1.6 kg

© Rostec Press Service

YEKATERINBURG , May 28/ TASS /. The largest emerald weighing 1.6 kg has been found at the Mariinsky Priisk deposit, for the first time in nearly 30 years, the Sverdlovsk Regional government said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Mariinsky Priisk deposit is the only emerald deposit in Russia in the Sverdlovsk region, and its value, together with the scattering of precious stones mined at the mine, will be 32 million rubles ($495.300).

"This is the country's largest find in almost 30 years - an emerald weighing more than 2 kg was discovered in 1990, since then the largest stone was found in 2018, weighing 1.54 kg," the statement says.

The mineworkers found the emerald in a mine 260 meters deep. "This is a real natural sample, unique not only for its size, but also for its crystal form. Experts attributed the mineral to the second category (green) in color, in the third category (due to the presence of natural cracks). Potential buyers are already interested in the cost of emeralds, together with the scattering of precious stones mined at the mine, the findings will amount to 32 million rubles," the statement said.

An emerald is a first-class gemstone, in the same category as diamonds, sapphires and rubies. It is recognized in Russia as a currency value, both faceted and raw. The crystals obtained in the Urals are considered to be among the best and most expensive in the world, as they are distinguished by a deep grass-green color. Seven out of ten emeralds recognized as the best in the world come from Ural. Many of the emeralds mined at the Malyshevsky mine are kept in museums and represent national treasures. The most famous of the latest finds have their own names - Miner's Glory, President, Glorious Ural, Trilith, Jubilee, Zvezdar (Star-giver).

The Mariinsky mine is an enterprise created on the basis of the Malyshevsky emerald-beryllium deposit. The largest in Europe, one of the three in the world and the only one of its kind in Russia. Beryllium, emeralds, phenakites and alexandrite are mined here. Every year, the Mariinsky mine processes 94,000 tonnes of ore, as well as 150 kg of emeralds, 15 kg of alexandrites, and more than 5 tonnes of beryls.

