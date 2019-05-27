Border guards prevent 100,000 crimes on Russia’s borders in 2018

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The Border Guard of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) prevented nearly 100,000 crimes on the country’s borders in 2018, FSB Border Guard Chief Vladimir Kulishov said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

"I can say that the Border Guard has been successful in protecting state borders. In 2018, about 97,000 crimes were prevented on the border and in border areas. More than 89,000 foreign and Russian nationals were detained and subjected to administrative punishment," he said.

According to Kulishov, border guards stopped more than 25,000 foreign nationals holding invalid documents from entering Russia. In addition, over 6,100 persons on the wanted list were identified.