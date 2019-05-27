Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Border guards prevent 100,000 crimes on Russia’s borders in 2018

Society & Culture
May 27, 19:05 UTC+3 MOSCOW

FSB Border Guard Chief Vladimir Kulishov said border guards stopped more than 25,000 foreign nationals holding invalid documents from entering

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The Border Guard of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) prevented nearly 100,000 crimes on the country’s borders in 2018, FSB Border Guard Chief Vladimir Kulishov said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

"I can say that the Border Guard has been successful in protecting state borders. In 2018, about 97,000 crimes were prevented on the border and in border areas. More than 89,000 foreign and Russian nationals were detained and subjected to administrative punishment," he said.

According to Kulishov, border guards stopped more than 25,000 foreign nationals holding invalid documents from entering Russia. In addition, over 6,100 persons on the wanted list were identified.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Drumming to the beat: St. Petersburg trots out swaggering birthday celebration
13
This week in photos: Pitt, DiCaprio at Cannes, Zelensky sworn in and Game of Thrones ends
10
School's out: Looking back at the Last Bell
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Iran seeks to edge out Russian bases in Syria and US targets Nord Stream 2
2
Hi-tech firm developing 57mm smart shells for Russian Army
3
Russia to unveil strike drone at Army-2019 defense exhibition
4
Kremlin vows to continue defending Moscow's position on Kerch Strait
5
Four people injured in attack on Rodina newspaper office in Stavropol
6
Yet another case against Poroshenko submitted to Ukraine’s Bureau of Investigation
7
Russian engineers to develop power unit for Marussia-based electric car
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT