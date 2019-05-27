Male obesity surges in Russia in past 16 years, says Ministry of Health expert

MOSCOW, May 17./TASS/. The number of men affected by obesity has grown three times from 2003, the chief external expert for therapy and general practice at the Russian Ministry of Health, Oksana Drapkina, told a news conference at TASS on Monday

"Obesity in men amounts to almost 29%," she said. "The number of men with obesity has grown practically three times as compared with 2003," said Drapkina, who heads the National Research Center for Preventive Medicine.

According to research, if a boy is overweight he will most certainly be overweight at the age of 45 and will be subject to hypertension.