Ukraine’s top court rejects Russian journalist Vyshinsky’s cassation appeal

Society & Culture
May 27, 14:49 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The criminal court of cassation of Ukraine’s Supreme Court started considering the complaint against Vyshinsky’s illegal arrest on March 20

RIA Novosti Ukraine’s Editor-in-Chief Kirill Vyshinsky

RIA Novosti Ukraine’s Editor-in-Chief Kirill Vyshinsky

© AP Photo/Victor Platov

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Supreme Court’s administrative court of cassation has rejected a complaint filed by lawyers against the illegal arrest of RIA Novosti Ukraine’s Editor-in-Chief Kirill Vyshinsky, Attorney Igor Mokin told reporters on Monday.

"The court has rejected the cassation appeal. We will continue struggling in Kiev’s Podolsky district court," the lawyer said, recalling that the case’s consideration would continue in the court of this instance on May 30.

Read also

Russian journalists ask Ukrainian president-elect Zelensky to free reporter Vyshinsky

The criminal court of cassation of Ukraine’s Supreme Court started considering the complaint against Vyshinsky’s illegal arrest on March 20.

The Ukrainian Security Service detained Vyshinsky on May 15, 2018, he was charged with high treason and arms trafficking. The Kherson city court arrested him for two months on May 17, and later the arrest was extended several times. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years behind bars. Last time, Kiev’s Podolsky district court extended Vyshinsky’s detention until July 22.

