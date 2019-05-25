Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russians can visit Costa Rica without visa from May 25

Society & Culture
May 25, 11:37 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian citizens will be able to stay in Costa Rica for 90 days without a visa

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Intergovernmental agreement on the mutual abolition of visas between Russia and Costa Rica comes into force on May 25. Russian citizens will be able to stay in Costa Rica for 90 days without a visa.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Russian citizens with valid international passports, with the exception of diplomatic and service passports, can enter (transit, exit and stay) the territory of Costa Rica repeatedly without visas for up to 90 calendar days from the date of entry. At the same time, citizens of Costa Rica with valid passports will be able to travel to Russia visa-free for up to 90 calendar days during each period of 180 calendar days from the date of the first entry.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov signed an agreement to abolish visas with Costa Rica on May 28 last year, a similar ceremony was held on May 3 in San Jose with the participation of the at the time Head of the Costa Rica Foreign Ministry Manuel Gonzalez.

