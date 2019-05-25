Colombia and Russia presented a postage stamp

BOGOTA, May 25. / TASS /. The authorities of Colombia, together with the Russian embassy presented a postage stamp in honor of the 160th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Bogota·and Moscow on Saturday. The ceremony, which took place in the Foreign Ministry building, was attended by Russian diplomats, Colombian officials and the local postal service staff.

"I want to say a huge thank you to the Colombian government and the Foreign Ministry for their help in organizing this event," said Russian Ambassador to Colombia Sergey Koshkin.

In turn, Deputy Foreign Minister of Colombia Luz Hara Portilla stressed that Russian-Colombian relations "have always been characterized as friendly." "Colombia is interested in continuing the cooperation with Russia and in strengthening our friendship," she said.

The stamps have been issued at 8,888 pieces.

Diplomatic relations between Russia and Colombia were established in 1858, when Russian Emperor Alexander II responded positively to the proposal of Colombian President Mariano Ospina Rodriguez to establish friendly trade relations between the two states.