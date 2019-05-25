Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Viktor's Bout wife receives American visa to visit her husband - lawyer

Society & Culture
May 25, 5:57 UTC+3 NEW YORK

Alexei Tarasov said that Alla Bout is going to the United States at the end of summer - an early autumn

Share
1 pages in this article
Viktor Bout

Viktor Bout

© EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

NEW YORK, May 25. / TASS /. The spouse of the Russian citizen Viktor Bout, who is serving time in an American prison, has obtained a US visa, and intends to visit her husband in late summer - early autumn, the lawyer Alexei Tarasov told TASS on Friday.

"Alla Bout confirmed that she received a US visa. The trip is planned for the end of summer - the beginning of autumn," Tarasov said.

On May 23, Tarasov told TASS Bout's wife could ask for a personal visit with her husband in the Marion prison in Illinois. The Russian Consulate General in New York told TASS that they are ready to provide all the necessary assistance to help Alla Bout during her trip to Illinois.

Bout was detained in 2008 in the Thai capital on the basis of a warrant issued by a local court at the request of the United States. He was accused of illegal arms supplies to the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia group, which is considered terrorist in the United States. In 2010, Bout was extradited to the United States. In April 2012, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison and a $ 15 million fine. He has not seen his family since April 2012.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
This week in photos: Pitt, DiCaprio at Cannes, Zelensky sworn in and Game of Thrones ends
10
School's out: Looking back at the Last Bell
12
Chelsea Flower Show 2019 in full bloom: UK royals display ‘green thumb’
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Up to 350 terrorists killed by Syrian army while repelling attacks in Hama governorate
2
US charges against Assange unconstitutional, says WikiLeaks
3
End of May in early June
4
Ukraine’s new chief of General Staff says Crimea was lost long before 2014
5
Russia studies possibility of creating electromagnetic missiles
6
Ukraine remains one of the poorest countries in Europe - World Bank
7
Russia establishes visa-free regime with all Latin American countries
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT