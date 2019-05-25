Viktor's Bout wife receives American visa to visit her husband - lawyer

NEW YORK, May 25. / TASS /. The spouse of the Russian citizen Viktor Bout, who is serving time in an American prison, has obtained a US visa, and intends to visit her husband in late summer - early autumn, the lawyer Alexei Tarasov told TASS on Friday.

"Alla Bout confirmed that she received a US visa. The trip is planned for the end of summer - the beginning of autumn," Tarasov said.

On May 23, Tarasov told TASS Bout's wife could ask for a personal visit with her husband in the Marion prison in Illinois. The Russian Consulate General in New York told TASS that they are ready to provide all the necessary assistance to help Alla Bout during her trip to Illinois.

Bout was detained in 2008 in the Thai capital on the basis of a warrant issued by a local court at the request of the United States. He was accused of illegal arms supplies to the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia group, which is considered terrorist in the United States. In 2010, Bout was extradited to the United States. In April 2012, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison and a $ 15 million fine. He has not seen his family since April 2012.