Human Rights Council wants to legally ban media owners from meddling in editorial affairs

Society & Culture
May 23, 18:23 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Council's Chairman Pavel Gusev specified that the current version of the law on media only bars the founder from influencing the editorial board, but not the owner

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Chairman of the Russian Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights’ permanent Commission on Freedom of Information and Journalists’ Rights, Editor-in-Chief of Moskovskij Komsomolets Pavel Gusev proposes to introduce a ban for the mass media owners on interfering in the editorial affairs and policies to the law on mass media.

"My proposal is to appeal to the State Duma (lower chamber), work with MPs and add a provision to the law on media specifying what is the media owner. It should also say that the media owner cannot intervene in the work of editors," he told reporters.

Gusev specified that the current version of the law on media only bars the founder from influencing the editorial board, but not the owner.

He pointed out that such an initiative could be submitted for the Parliament to consider in the foreseeable future.

