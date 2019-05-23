Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Detained Russian tourists to fly from Hainan on May 24

Society & Culture
May 23, 17:05 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The flight F7-9854 from Sanya was detained due to the need for additional maintenance service

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russian tourists from the flight that had been detained on Hainan Island will go to Moscow on May 24, the airline carrier, iFly Airlines, reported.

According to the company, flight F7-9854 from Sanya was detained due to the need for additional maintenance service. A breakdown in the air conditioning system was detected during the flight preparation. The airline company decided to delay the flight to remove the problem for the passengers and crew’s safety.

The airline carrier also noted that the delay time exceeded 30 hours, so the flight passengers are staying in hotels at the air company’s expense. They are also being provided all the necessary services jointly with the tour operator.

