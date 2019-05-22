Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian, Vietnamese PMs open Vietnam’s Year in Russia in Moscow’s Zaryadye Park

Society & Culture
May 22, 23:29 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc came on an official visit to Russia on May 20

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russia and Vietnam cherish their history and stand ready to forge ties between the two countries, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said at a gala ceremony unveiling Vietnam’s Year in Russia and Russia’s Year in Vietnam at Moscow’s Zaryadye concert hall featuring the concert ‘My homeland is Vietnam.’

"This wonderful idea [the Year - TASS] underlines special multifaceted nature of the Russian-Vietnamese cooperation and the readiness to do everything to strengthen it," Medvedev said stressing that dozens of years had cemented friendship and mutual affection between the two countries.

"We cherish our common history. We cherish the memories of solidarity and support given to the people of Vietnam during their heroic struggle for freedom and independence and the memories of support to the country’s following restoration. And we sincerely rejoice at successes of our Vietnamese friends who develop their economy and social sphere and have boosted Vietnam’s authority in the region and in the international arena," he said.

Medvedev focused on successes in trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Vietnam, on the implementation of major joint projects and expressed the readiness that "the cooperation will be enhanced."

The Russian prime minister emphasized that Vietnam loves Russian culture. He noted that the people of Russia have been discovering the rich history of Vietnam, primarily during their tours around Vietnam.

Medvedev said in conclusion that the events scheduled during Vietnam’s Year in Russia and Russia’s Year in Vietnam would create an opportunity for the two countries’ citizens to get to know each other and understand each other. The events "will turn a new page in the history of Russian-Vietnamese relations and will help strengthen a comprehensive strategic partnership."

In the meanwhile, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said that Vietnam’s Year in Russia and Russia’s Year in Vietnam is held to forge traditions of friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Moscow and Hanoi. According to the prime minister, the friendship between the two nations lays a solid foundation under the comprehensive strategic cooperation of Vietnam and Russia.

"I hope Vietnam’s Year in Russia and Russia’s Year in Vietnam will be a grandiose success," Nguyen Xuan Phuc said. "Let the traditional relations of friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership strengthen and develop between Russia and Vietnam!" he concluded.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc came on an official visit to Russia on May 20. He visited St. Petersburg first. On Wednesday, he held talks with Medvedev and also with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

ADVERTISEMENT