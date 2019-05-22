Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Two checkpoints to be set up on border of Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria

Society & Culture
May 22, 23:31 UTC+3

Authorities of the Syrian Arab Republic have readied for operation the checkpoints near Suran, Hama province, and Abu al-Duhur, Idlib province

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Syrian authorities have set up two checkpoints for the exit of civilians from the Idlib de-escalation zone, Major General Viktor Kupchishin, chief of the Russian center for reconciliation of conflicting sides in Syria, told reporters on Wednesday.

"In order to ensure the voluntary and unimpeded exit of civilians from the Idlib de-escalation zone, authorities of the Syrian Arab Republic have readied for operation the checkpoints near Suran, Hama province, and Abu al-Duhur, Idlib province," the general said.

Kupchishin pointed out that militants keep shelling inhabited localities. In the past 24 hours, they have shelled 13 settlements in the regions of Latakia and Hama along with the area near a research center in the city of Aleppo.

The general added that the Russian center for reconciliation of conflicting sides has carried out a humanitarian mission in Aleppo’s Muhammad Bek district, handing out 500 food sets to people in need.

On Tuesday, militants led by Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (former Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) mounted an offensive on tanks against Syrian government forces. Besides, Syrian militants have numerously attacked the Russian airbase Hmeymim. The latest attack took place on Wednesday, May 22. The base was not damaged.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
Countries
Syria
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Chelsea Flower Show 2019 in full bloom: UK royals display ‘green thumb’
11
Vintage cars from all over the world roll through Russia’s capital
12
This week in photos: FC Zenit’s win, Yekaterinburg protests, Notre Dame awaits restoration
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US ultimatum unlikely to change Turkey’s position on S-400 deal, says Russian lawmaker
2
Russia might offer non-nuclear submarine to Morocco
3
Ukraine opens high treason case against Poroshenko over Kerch Strait incident
4
Kremlin views US ultimatum to Turkey over S-400 purchase as unacceptable
5
Syrian troops thwart terrorist attacks near Idlib
6
Apple addresses grievances over incorrectly displaying Crimea on its maps, Russian MP says
7
Peresvet combat lasers enter duty with Russia’s armed forces
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT