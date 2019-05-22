Two checkpoints to be set up on border of Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Syrian authorities have set up two checkpoints for the exit of civilians from the Idlib de-escalation zone, Major General Viktor Kupchishin, chief of the Russian center for reconciliation of conflicting sides in Syria, told reporters on Wednesday.

"In order to ensure the voluntary and unimpeded exit of civilians from the Idlib de-escalation zone, authorities of the Syrian Arab Republic have readied for operation the checkpoints near Suran, Hama province, and Abu al-Duhur, Idlib province," the general said.

Kupchishin pointed out that militants keep shelling inhabited localities. In the past 24 hours, they have shelled 13 settlements in the regions of Latakia and Hama along with the area near a research center in the city of Aleppo.

The general added that the Russian center for reconciliation of conflicting sides has carried out a humanitarian mission in Aleppo’s Muhammad Bek district, handing out 500 food sets to people in need.

On Tuesday, militants led by Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (former Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) mounted an offensive on tanks against Syrian government forces. Besides, Syrian militants have numerously attacked the Russian airbase Hmeymim. The latest attack took place on Wednesday, May 22. The base was not damaged.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.