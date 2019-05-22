Russia’s consulate in Milan confirms Russian businessman arrested in north Italy

ROME, May 22. /TASS/. Russia’s consulate general in Milan has been informed of the arrest of Russian businessman Andrei Smyshlyaev in north Italy, the consulate told TASS on Wednesday.

"We can confirm the fact of arrest. The reasons for [the arrest] are being clarified through contacts with the Italian law enforcement agencies," the diplomats said adding that Smyshlyaev had not asked for diplomatic assistance.

Russia put Smyshlyaev on the international wanted list over the case of deliberate bankruptcy and non-compliance with 40,000-euro financial obligations, ANSA news agency reported.