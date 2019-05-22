Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s consulate in Milan confirms Russian businessman arrested in north Italy

Society & Culture
May 22, 21:34 UTC+3 ROME

Andrei Smyshlyaev was put on the international wanted list over the case of deliberate bankruptcy and non-compliance with 40,000-euro financial obligations

Share
1 pages in this article

ROME, May 22. /TASS/. Russia’s consulate general in Milan has been informed of the arrest of Russian businessman Andrei Smyshlyaev in north Italy, the consulate told TASS on Wednesday.

"We can confirm the fact of arrest. The reasons for [the arrest] are being clarified through contacts with the Italian law enforcement agencies," the diplomats said adding that Smyshlyaev had not asked for diplomatic assistance.

Russia put Smyshlyaev on the international wanted list over the case of deliberate bankruptcy and non-compliance with 40,000-euro financial obligations, ANSA news agency reported.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Chelsea Flower Show 2019 in full bloom: UK royals display ‘green thumb’
11
Vintage cars from all over the world roll through Russia’s capital
12
This week in photos: FC Zenit’s win, Yekaterinburg protests, Notre Dame awaits restoration
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ukraine opens high treason case against Poroshenko over Kerch Strait incident
2
Putin discusses Syria, Ukraine with Merkel, Macron — Kremlin
3
Chinese military starts inspecting 2nd regiment set of S-400 systems for China’s army
4
Avtovaz begins production of Lada Granta Cross
5
Press review: THAAD threat nearing Russia and Danish meddling in Nord Stream 2 aids Kiev
6
US ultimatum unlikely to change Turkey’s position on S-400 deal, says Russian lawmaker
7
Russian Energy Ministry expects clean oil to reach Hungary and Slovakia this week
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT