Hockey player presses charges against flight attendant for false accusations

Society & Culture
May 22, 20:15 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The lawyer said the facts about alleged acts of hooliganism by Oleg Saprykin, which "are described in the statement of the flight attendant, found no proof"

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russian ice hockey player Oleg Saprykin has submitted a complaint with police against a flight attendant of Russia’s flagship carrier Aeroflot, accusing her of false accusations after January 1 flight from Sochi to Moscow, Ivan Mironov, a defense attorney for the player, told TASS on Wednesday.

"Saprykin has filed a motion regarding the fact of unlawful steps in regard to his personality, in particular under the [Russian Criminal Code’s] count of ‘false accusations,’ since the facts about alleged acts of hooliganism, which are described in the statement of the flight attendant, found no proof," the lawyer told TASS.

According to the defense lawyer, the department of the Russian Interior Ministry in the country’s southeast officially refused initiating a case on the issue.

"The case was dismissed owing to the lack of evidence," Mironov continued. "The document stated that Saprykin did not act in a violation of the public order and never tried breaking into the pilot’s cabin."

The lawyer also said that the flight attendant refused to undergo a medical examination and waived off an assistance at the airport, where the plane made an emergency landing.

"It is worth noting that an expert did not register bodily harms allegedly inflicted on her and this fact was stated in the conclusive report," Mironov said.

The defense for Saprykin alleges that the accusations against their defendant pose an attempt to justify an emergency landing.

"There were only eight passengers on board of the aircraft, plus the crew," the lawyer continued. "Obviously, this flight was unprofitable for the company and this is why the crew made a decision to make an emergency landing in Voronezh citing an allegedly unlawful behavior of one of the passengers."

TASS news agency currently has no official commentaries from Aeroflot. Irina Volk, a spokesperson for the Russian Interior Ministry, stated earlier that the suspect was detained by officers of Moscow transport police and placed in custody in the southwest of the Russian capital. The detainee is charged with a disorderly conduct under Russian Criminal Code’s Article 20.1.

