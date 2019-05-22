Supporting people with disabilities is key indicator of society’s vitality, says Putin

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. The state should set the tone on the issues of supporting people with disabilities because it is one of the most important factors indicating the vitality of a society, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a government meeting.

"The issues of social support for the people with disabilities is not an ordinary and routine issue," Putin said. He pointed out that the issue here is not that it involves almost 12 million Russian citizens with health restrictions, but also that it is important for the society as a whole.

"The treatment of the people with disabilities is a key factor indicating the level of maturity of the society, its consolidation and vitality. A healthy society will never allow insolent and superficial treatment of those with disabilities and those who need government support in relation with health restrictions," the Russian President underlined. According to him, the state itself and, above all, the government should "set the tone of this treatment".

"Therefore, these issues we will keep under constant control and return to the issue of how the decisions made are implemented," the head of state concluded.