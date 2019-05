World War II Normandy veterans posing for the media on the 'D-Day 75 Garden', for the 75th anniversary of D-Day at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London © AP Photo/Matt Dunham

Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Catherine The Duchess of Cambridge and William, the Duke of Cambridge during a visit to the Adam White and Andree Davies co-designed 'Back to Nature' garden © EPA-EFE/LUKE MACGREGOR/RHS CHELSEA FLOWER SHOW

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show is a garden exhibition held for five days by the Royal Horticultural Society on the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea in Chelsea, London. The show has been held since 1912. This year, it runs from May 21 to 25. Take a look at the world-renowned and quintessentially British festivity of horticultural excellence and innovation.