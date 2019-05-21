Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Former Bolshoi Theater performer fined for hoax plane bomb threat

Society & Culture
May 21, 15:18 UTC+3 KEMEROVO

The performer will pay a fine and compensation to the airline and law enforcement authorities

Share
1 pages in this article
© Donat Sorokin/TASS

KEMEROVO, May 21. /TASS/. Kemerovo’s Zavodsky District Court found a former Bolshoi Theater performer guilty of a hoax terrorism report, claiming that the plane he was on was booby-trapped with an explosive device. He will pay a fine and compensation to the airline and law enforcement authorities, the press service of the Kuzbass Linear Division of the Russian Interior Ministry told TASS.

Read also
Russia's Ministry of Agriculture being evacuated over an anonymous bomb threat

Kremlin brands wave of bomb hoaxes as provocation

"The convicted individual was fined with 30,000 rubles [$465]; he also redressed the damage done in the amount of more than 115,000 rubles [$1,800]. The bulk of the sum is compensation for the damage the airline had suffered due to the long delay of the flight and the damage endured by the law enforcement structures," the press service said.

This past March, a criminal case over a plane bomb hoax was launched following an incident at Kemerovo Airport. An intoxicated passenger onboard a Sibir airliner told a stewardess that there was an explosive device onboard in his bag. It was a former Bolshoi Theater performer who had flown to Kemerovo to judge a kids’ dancing contest. The man was arrested, and the other passengers were evacuated from the plane for examination. The plane took off from Kemerovo to Moscow after a three-hour delay.

The authorities also noted that the perpetrator pled guilty to the crime during the proceedings.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Vintage cars from all over the world roll through Russia’s capital
12
This week in photos: FC Zenit’s win, Yekaterinburg protests, Notre Dame awaits restoration
10
Notre Dame inferno aftermath: France’s iconic cathedral struggles to rise from the ashes
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Four Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers perform observation flight over Alaska coast
2
Kremlin: Calls to tighten anti-Russian sanctions will not help Kiev solve Donbass problem
3
Press review: Zelensky takes presidential reins and Turkish Red Sea presence rattles Gulf
4
Multipurpose lab module Nauka to be launched to ISS in autumn 2020 — source
5
Venezuelan ambassador to Moscow denies rumors about Russian military base
6
FSB chief warns that 5,000 terrorists concentrated by CIS borders with Afghanistan
7
Kremlin assures possible US sanctions will not affect Nord Stream 2
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT