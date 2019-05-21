Kommersant editor-in-chief approves resignation of 11 journalists

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Editor-in-chief and Director General of Kommersant Publishing House Vladimir Zhelonkin has signed resignation letters of employees who expressed their discontent over the decision made earlier to dismiss their colleagues from the politics department, Zhelonkin told TASS on Tuesday.

"What do you mean not signed? (The letters) have been signed," he said, adding that the written requests of the 11 journalists were inked.

Earlier Mariya-Luiza Tirmaste wrote on her Facebook account that the journalists from the paper's politics department that have applied to resign, "who have not been fired yet," cannot get into the newsroom because their entry passes have been blocked.